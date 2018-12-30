Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Central Arkansas tops Lyon 62-47 to end 3-game skid

December 30, 2018 7:20 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Hayden Koval finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots and Central Arkansas had all 13 players score in a 62-47 victory over NAIA-member Lyon College on Sunday.

Both teams struggled on offense. Central Arkansas (5-8) shot 44 percent from the floor, but just 30 percent from 3-point range, while the Scots shot 35 percent from the floor, 37.5 percent from distance and 45.5 percent at the foul line.

Emir Sabic led Lyon with four 3-pointers and 14 points, while Eric Moses added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Scots took their last lead at 21-20 on Antanas Krimelis’ 3-point play with 4:24 remaining in the first half, but Tanner Schmidt had a layup and two free throws and Matthew Mondesir capped the 6-0 run with a layup and the Bears stayed in front from there. A dunk by Krimelis pulled the Scots within 31-25 early in the second half, but Thatch Unruh’s 3-pointer keyed an 8-2 spurt and the Bears ended a three-game losing streak.

