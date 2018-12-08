Listen Live Sports

Central Michigan makes 28 FTs, beats Southern Utah 95-86

December 8, 2018 7:32 pm
 
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Larry Austin Jr. scored 20 points, Kevin McKay added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Central Michigan beat Southern Utah 95-86 on Saturday night.

Central Michigan (8-2) has won four of its last five games while Southern Utah (4-3) has lost three of four. The Chippewas avenged an 86-80 loss at Southern Utah last season that snapped a seven-game win streak.

David DiLeo made five 3-pointers and all four of his free-throw attempts to finish with 19 points for Central Michigan. Shawn Roundtree Jr. added 14 points, Rob Montgomery had 11 and Matt Beachler 10. The Chippewas shot 28 of 40 from the line, with Austin and Roundtree making eight free throws apiece.

Jason Richardson scored 19 points and Brandon Better had 17 to lead Southern Utah, which shot 54 percent from the field but committed 16 turnovers and 26 fouls.

Central Michigan built a 42-31 halftime advantage. Southern Utah pulled to 53-45, but DiLeo and Beachler answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Southern Utah didn’t get closer.

