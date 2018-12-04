Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Central Michigan rallies past Youngstown St, 100-94 in 3OT

December 4, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shawn Roundtree scored 10 of his 23 points in the third overtime and Central Michigan beat Youngstown State, 100-94 Tuesday night for its seventh win in nine starts.

Roundtree hit the second of two free throws with :11 left in the second overtime to tie the game at 82-82 and force the third extra period.

Devin Morgan’s jumper with 1:19 left pulled the Penguins even and forced overtime, but he missed a 3-point attempt and Central Michigan’s Larry Austin Jr. missed a layup in the final minute as the teams scored just two points each in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Chippewas scored nine more points in three five-minute overtime periods than they did the entire second half.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Austin led Central Michigan with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin McKay and David DiLeo grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Morgan finished with 25 points off the Youngstown State bench and Garrett Covington added 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Naz Bohannon, who came into the game averaging 8.8 boards per game, had 20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon