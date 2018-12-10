Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Champions League Glance

December 10, 2018 9:40 pm
 
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Atletico Madrid 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 8 2 10
Club Brugge 5 1 2 2 6 5 5
Monaco 5 0 1 4 2 12 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1

Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4

Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0

Borussia Dortmund 0, Club Brugge 0, tie

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 13
Tottenham 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
Inter Milan 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
PSV Eindhoven 5 0 1 4 5 12 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2

Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Tottenham 2, PSV Eindhoven 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2

Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Napoli 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
Paris Saint-Germain 5 2 2 1 13 8 8
Liverpool 5 2 0 3 8 7 6
Red Star Belgrade 5 1 1 3 4 13 4
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Paris Saint-Germmain 2, Napoli 2

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade 2, Liverpool 0

Napoli 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli 3, Red Star Belgrade 1

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Porto 5 4 1 0 12 4 13
x-Schalke 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Galatasaray 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 4 11 3

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Porto 3

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0

Porto 3, Schalke 1

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 12 2 13
x-Ajax Amsterdam 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
Benfica 5 1 1 3 5 11 4
AEK Athens 5 0 0 5 2 12 0

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1<Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2

Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern 2, AEK Athens 0

Benfica 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens 0, Ajax Amsterdam 2

Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 5 3 1 1 14 5 10
Lyon 5 1 4 0 11 10 7
Shaktar Donetsk 5 1 2 2 7 15 5
Hoffenheim 5 0 3 2 10 12 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Manchester City 6, Shaktar Donetsk 0

Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon 2, Manchester City 2

Hoffenheim 2, Shaktar Donetsk 3

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Real Madrid 5 4 0 1 12 2 12
x-Roma 5 3 0 2 10 6 9
Viktoria Plzen 5 1 1 3 5 15 4
CSKA Moscow 5 1 1 3 5 9 4

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2

Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2

Roma 0, Real Madrid 2

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Juventus 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
x-Manchester United 5 3 1 1 6 2 10
Valencia 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
Young Boys Bern 5 0 1 4 2 11 1

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1

Manchester United 0, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia 3, Young Boys Bern 1

Juventus 1, Manchester United 2

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus 1, Valencia 0

Manchester United 1, Young Boys Bern 0

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

