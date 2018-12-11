Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Atletico Madrid
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|12
|x-Borussia Dortmun
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
|10
|Club Brugge
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|5
|5
|Monaco
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|12
|1
x-advanced to second round
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1
Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0
Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1
Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4
Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0
Borussia Dortmund 0, Club Brugge 0, tie
Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Barcelona
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|4
|13
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|7
|Inter Milan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|PSV Eindhoven
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|12
|1
x-advanced to second round
Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0
Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2
Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4
PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0
Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1
Tottenham 2, PSV Eindhoven 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2
Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0
Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Napoli
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|9
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|8
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|7
|6
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|13
|4
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0
Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0
Liverpool 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Paris Saint-Germmain 2, Napoli 2
Red Star Belgrade 2, Liverpool 0
Napoli 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Napoli 3, Red Star Belgrade 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 1
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Porto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|6
|16
|x-Schalke
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|11
|Galatasaray
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|12
|3
x-advanced to second round
Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0
Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0
Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Porto 3
Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0
Porto 3, Schalke 1
Galatasaray 2, Porto 3
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|2
|13
|x-Ajax Amsterdam
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|2
|11
|Benfica
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|11
|4
|AEK Athens
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|12
|0
x-advanced to second round
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0
Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2
AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1<Tuesday, Oct. 23
AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2
Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0
Bayern 2, AEK Athens 0
Benfica 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1
AEK Athens 0, Ajax Amsterdam 2
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1
Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|10
|Lyon
|5
|1
|4
|0
|11
|10
|7
|Shaktar Donetsk
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|15
|5
|Hoffenheim
|5
|0
|3
|2
|10
|12
|3
x-advanced to second round
Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2
Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2
Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2
Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2
Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3
Manchester City 6, Shaktar Donetsk 0
Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 2
Hoffenheim 2, Shaktar Donetsk 3
Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.
Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Real Madrid
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|2
|12
|x-Roma
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|6
|9
|Viktoria Plzen
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|15
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|4
x-advanced to second round
Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0
Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1
Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2
Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5
CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2
Roma 0, Real Madrid 2
Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.
Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Juventus
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|2
|12
|x-Manchester United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|10
|Valencia
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|Young Boys Bern
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|11
|1
x-advanced to second round
Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3
Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0
Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1
Manchester United 0, Juventus 1
Valencia 3, Young Boys Bern 1
Juventus 1, Manchester United 2
Juventus 1, Valencia 0
Manchester United 1, Young Boys Bern 0
Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
