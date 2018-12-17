Champions League Glance

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 10 2 13 x-Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 Club Brugge 6 1 3 2 6 5 6 Monaco 6 0 1 5 2 14 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1

Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4

Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0

Borussia Dortmund 0, Club Brugge 0, tie

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Monaco 0, Borussia Dortmund 2

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Barcelona 6 4 2 0 14 5 14 x-Tottenham 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 Inter Milan 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 PSV Eindhoven 6 0 2 4 6 13 2

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2

Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Tottenham 2, PSV Eindhoven 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2

Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1

Inter Milan 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 2 1 17 9 11 x-Liverpool 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 Napoli 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 Red Star Belgrade 6 1 1 4 5 17 4

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Paris Saint-Germmain 2, Napoli 2

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade 2, Liverpool 0

Napoli 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli 3, Red Star Belgrade 1

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool 1, Napoli 0

Red Star Belgrade 1, Paris Saint-Germain 4

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Porto 6 5 1 0 15 6 16 x-Schalke 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 Galatasaray 6 1 1 4 5 8 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 6 1 0 5 4 12 3

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Porto 3

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0

Porto 3, Schalke 1

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray 2, Porto 3

Schalke 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 15 5 14 x-Ajax Amsterdam 6 3 3 0 11 5 12 Benfica 6 2 1 3 6 11 7 AEK Athens 6 0 0 6 2 13 0

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1<Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2

Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern 2, AEK Athens 0

Benfica 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens 0, Ajax Amsterdam 2

Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam 3, Bayern Munich 3

Benfica 1, AEK Athens 0

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Manchester City 6 4 1 1 16 6 13 x-Lyon 6 1 5 0 12 11 8 Shaktar Donetsk 6 1 3 2 8 16 6 Hoffenheim 6 0 3 3 11 14 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Manchester City 6, Shaktar Donetsk 0

Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon 2, Manchester City 2

Hoffenheim 2, Shaktar Donetsk 3

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1

Shaktar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 12 5 12 x-Roma 6 3 0 3 11 8 9 Viktoria Plzen 6 2 1 3 7 16 7 CSKA Moscow 6 2 1 3 8 9 7

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2

Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2

Roma 0, Real Madrid 2

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3

Viktoria Plzen 2, Roma 1

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Juventus 6 4 0 2 9 4 12 x-Manchester United 6 3 1 2 7 4 10 Valencia 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 Young Boys Bern 6 1 1 4 4 12 4

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1

Manchester United 0, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia 3, Young Boys Bern 1

Juventus 1, Manchester United 2

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus 1, Valencia 0

Manchester United 1, Young Boys Bern 0

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia 2, Manchester United 1

Young Boys Bern 2, Juventus 1

ROUND OF 16 First Leg Tuesday, Feb. 12

Manchester United (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Tottenham (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Liverpool (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Lyon (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Schalke (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Second leg Tuesday, March 5

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Paris Saint-Germain (France)vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Juventus (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Manchester City (England) vs. Schalke (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Lyon (France), 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

