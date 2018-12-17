Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|2
|13
|x-Atletico Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|6
|13
|Club Brugge
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Monaco
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|14
|1
x-advanced to second round
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1
Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0
Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1
Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4
Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0
Borussia Dortmund 0, Club Brugge 0, tie
Club Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Monaco 0, Borussia Dortmund 2
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|5
|14
|x-Tottenham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|10
|8
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|8
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|13
|2
x-advanced to second round
Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0
Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2
Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4
PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0
Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1
Tottenham 2, PSV Eindhoven 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2
Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0
Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1
Inter Milan 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|2
|1
|17
|9
|11
|x-Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|7
|9
|Napoli
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|9
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|17
|4
x-advanced to second round
Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0
Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0
Liverpool 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Paris Saint-Germmain 2, Napoli 2
Red Star Belgrade 2, Liverpool 0
Napoli 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Napoli 3, Red Star Belgrade 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 1
Liverpool 1, Napoli 0
Red Star Belgrade 1, Paris Saint-Germain 4
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Porto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|6
|16
|x-Schalke
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|11
|Galatasaray
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|12
|3
x-advanced to second round
Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0
Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0
Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Porto 3
Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0
Porto 3, Schalke 1
Galatasaray 2, Porto 3
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|15
|5
|14
|x-Ajax Amsterdam
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|5
|12
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|11
|7
|AEK Athens
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|13
|0
x-advanced to second round
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0
Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2
AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1<Tuesday, Oct. 23
AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2
Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0
Bayern 2, AEK Athens 0
Benfica 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1
AEK Athens 0, Ajax Amsterdam 2
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1
Ajax Amsterdam 3, Bayern Munich 3
Benfica 1, AEK Athens 0
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|6
|13
|x-Lyon
|6
|1
|5
|0
|12
|11
|8
|Shaktar Donetsk
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|16
|6
|Hoffenheim
|6
|0
|3
|3
|11
|14
|3
x-advanced to second round
Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2
Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2
Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2
Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2
Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3
Manchester City 6, Shaktar Donetsk 0
Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 2
Hoffenheim 2, Shaktar Donetsk 3
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
Shaktar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Real Madrid
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|5
|12
|x-Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|8
|9
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|16
|7
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
x-advanced to second round
Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0
Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1
Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2
Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5
CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2
Roma 0, Real Madrid 2
Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3
Viktoria Plzen 2, Roma 1
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Juventus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|4
|12
|x-Manchester United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|4
|10
|Valencia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|Young Boys Bern
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|12
|4
x-advanced to second round
Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3
Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0
Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1
Manchester United 0, Juventus 1
Valencia 3, Young Boys Bern 1
Juventus 1, Manchester United 2
Juventus 1, Valencia 0
Manchester United 1, Young Boys Bern 0
Valencia 2, Manchester United 1
Young Boys Bern 2, Juventus 1
|ROUND OF 16
|First Leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 12
Manchester United (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
Tottenham (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.
Liverpool (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
Lyon (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Schalke (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 5
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain (France)vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy), 3 p.m.
Juventus (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
Manchester City (England) vs. Schalke (Germany), 3 p.m.
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Lyon (France), 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.