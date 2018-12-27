Chargers-Broncos Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) at DENVER (6-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 8-7, Denver 6-8-1

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 66-51-1

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Chargers 23-22, Nov. 18

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Ravens 22-10; Broncos lost to Raiders 27-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 5, Broncos No. 23

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (15), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (19).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (21), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers tied with Saints with 17 wins over last 22 games. … Denver’s Vance Joseph has won two of three meetings against Anthony Lynn. … Chargers’ five-game road winning streak tied for franchise’s longest since merger (1979-80 and 2009). … QB Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards in first meeting. He is 12-15 vs. Denver (including playoffs). … RB Melvin Gordon has two games of 155 or more scrimmage yards in past four vs. Broncos. According to SportRadar, Gordon ranks third in NFL in broken tackles (30) and ninth in yards after contact (470). … WR Keenan Allen has 195 receptions past two seasons, most in franchise history. … Veteran TE Antonio Gates has four TDs in past four vs. Broncos. … S Derwin James one tackle from becoming first Chargers rookie since at least 1970 to reach 100 total tackles. … K Michael Badgley leads AFC with 93.8 accuracy rate on field goals (15 of 16). … Broncos assured of back-to-back losing seasons for first time since ’71-72 and out to avoid first consecutive seasons of double-digit losses since ’66-67. … QB Case Keenum has career-best 3,598 passing yards but also career highs with 14 interceptions and 33 sacks. … RB Royce Freeman gets first start since Oct. 18 with Pro Bowl selection Philip Lindsay (wrist) sidelined. … Rookie WRs Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton each had TD catch last week. … LB Von Miller had sack and game-turning interception in last meeting. Miller tied for third in NFL with 14½ sacks. His 98 sacks since ’11 most in NFL. … Bradley Chubb’s 12 sacks are 2½ shy of rookie record set by Javon Kearse in ’99. … Fantasy tip: Allen needs seven catches for second straight 100-reception season and he’ll face CB Bradley Roby with Chris Harris Jr. (leg) on IR.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.