Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Charles leads second-half charge in New Orleans’ 71-60 win

December 5, 2018 10:24 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ezekiel Charles scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half when New Orleans rallied to beat South Alabama 71-60 on Wednesday night.

New Orleans shot 50 percent in the second half after trailing by six points at the break, taking the lead for good at 52-50 on Damion Rosser’s dunk with eight minutes remaining that began a 21-10 game-ending run.

Charles had three 3-pointers as did Jorge Rosa, who finished with 10 points. Scott Plaisance added 13 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Rosser finished with 11 points for the Privateers (4-3), who made 7 of 12 from the arc.

Trhae Mitchell had three 3-pointers and scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (4-5). Josh Ajayi added 14 points with seven boards. South Alabama made just 5 of 20 3-point shots.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

