Charlotte hires Will Healy as football coach

December 5, 2018 8:09 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers say they have hired Will Healy as their head football coach.

Healy most recently coached at Austin Peay, where he was an Eddie Robinson Award winner in 2017 as the National FCS Coach of the Year. Healy was hired after Mike Houston backed out of the job and decided to go to East Carolina.

Charlotte 49ers director of athletics Mike Hill says in a release that Healy is “one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the nation.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called it “a home run hire” for Charlotte, adding that “this guy is as sharp as they come.”

Healy replaces Brad Lambert, who was fired last month.

