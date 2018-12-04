Listen Live Sports

Chef Emeril talks food and football on PodcastOne Sports Now

December 4, 2018 2:31 pm
 
Emeril Lagasse loves food and football, and nothing better than pairing the two. The acclaimed chef talks about his dual passions on PodcastOne Sports Now , and even offers a recipe that could put Brussels sprouts on your next Super Bowl party planner.

Lagasse tells PodcastOne Sports Now co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that living so many years in New Orleans makes him a huge Saints fan. He said he loves sports so much he created Lagasse’s Stadium in Las Vegas, where food and football are combined in a spectacular setting.

Also on this week’s show, Fox soccer analyst John Strong previews the MLS Cup final on Saturday in Atlanta, while AP college football writer Ralph Russo talks about the playoffs and why the pick of the final four teams was less controversial than in the past.

There is also talk about whether singing waiters should be allowed at restaurants, and Lagasse shares his favorite taco recipes with the co-hosts, one of whom is a big fan of the food.

