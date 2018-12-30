Chivichyan leads Idaho State over Idaho 72-55

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gary Chivichyan was 6 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to help Idaho State open the Big Sky Conference schedule with a 72-55 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

The Bengals (5-5) took the lead for good with a 16-0 run capped at 33-21 by Chivichyan’s layup with 3:01 left in the first half. Chivichyan, who finished one point short of his career high, scored six during that run.

Idaho State extended the lead to 44-28 early in the second half. Idaho had a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to six but that was as close as the Vandals (3-9) would get.

Jared Stutzman added 10 points for Idaho State, which snapped a two-game skid.

Cameron Tyson had 19 points to lead the Vandals, who lost their fifth straight.

