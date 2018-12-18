Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Chris Park leaving job as an MLB EVP for esports company

December 18, 2018 4:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Park is leaving his job as an executive vice president in the baseball commissioner’s office at the end of the month to become chief executive officer of Gen.G, an esports company.

Park, 39, was a vice president in Major League Baseball’s labor relations department, left and returned in March 2015 as senior vice president of growth and strategy. He was promoted a month later to senior vice president of growth, strategy and international, then promoted again last December to executive vice president of product and marketing.

Gen.G is the company formerly known as KSV Esports, which rebranded this year. Gen.G operates elite-level teams in “League of Legends,” ”Overwatch” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” among others.

___

