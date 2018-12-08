Listen Live Sports

Clark, Albany beat Monmouth 82-63, snap 4-game skid

December 8, 2018 9:29 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark scored Albany’s first eight points and finished with 29 to help the Great Danes overcome a 13-point deficit and beat Monmouth 82-63 on Saturday night.

Clark made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 free throws. Antonio Rizzuto, a freshman playing in his first game due to injury and illness, made 3 of 6 from behind the arc and finished with 13 points and Cameron Healy and Devonte Campbell scored 11 apiece for Albany.

The Great Danes (3-6) snapped a four-game skid, their longest since losing five in a row in 2010-11.

Clark scored the final five first-half points and Adam Lulka hit a 3-pointer to trim Albany’s deficit to 39-38. Rizzuto hit a 3, Brent Hank converted a 3-point play and Rizzuto and Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a less-than-two-minute span to give the Great Danes a 51-44 lead with 14:58 to go. Albany led the rest of the way.

Campbell hit a 3-pointer to give the Great Danes their biggest lead at 59-50 midway through the second half. Ray Salnave scored six points during an 8-1 spurt over the next three minutes that pulled Monmouth within two points, but Clark answered with a jumper and Monmouth got no closer.

Salnave led Monmouth (0-11), which has lost 13 in a row dating to last season, with 25 points. The Hawks trailed for just 22 seconds in the first half and used a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead about 12 minutes in. They made 1-of-10 3-pointers and 7-of-16 free throws in the second half.

