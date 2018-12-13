Clemons tops 2,500 pts, Campbell beats Central Penn 100-53

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 28 and surpassed 2,500 career points as Campbell crushed Central Pennsylvania College 100-53 on Thursday night.

Clemons, who reached double-figure scoring for the 91st time, became the 68th player in NCAA history to score 2,500 points.

Central Penn has 1,400 students and plays in USCAA Division II.

The Camels (5-4) doubled up the Knights in the first half, taking a 50-25 advantage into intermission.

Ja’Cor Nelson scored a career-high 21 points off the bench for the Camels, who have won two of their last three games, but neither victory was against a team from the NCAA.

Trey Spencer and Jon Ander Cuadra each added 11 points for the Camels, who shot 60 percent from the field and held a 28-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Noah Baylor led Central Penn with 18 points and eight rebounds.

