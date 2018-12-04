Listen Live Sports

Clemson’s Wilkins wins top scholar-athlete trophy

December 4, 2018 10:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Clemson star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins won the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night, an award honoring college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Wilkins earned a degree in communications last year, becoming the first scholarship football player from Clemson to graduate in 2½ years. He is currently pursuing a graduate degree in athletic leadership.

He received an $18,000 in postgraduate scholarship by being one of 13 finalists and an additional $7,000 in scholarship money for winning the Campbell Trophy.

The other finalists were Army linebacker Kenneth Brinson; South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion; Grambling State linebacker De’Arius Christmas; Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon; North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley; St. Francis, Indiana, linebacker Piercen Harnish; Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley; Kansas State tackle Dalton Risner; Northern Illinois tackle Max Scharping; Wheaten linebacker Eric Stevenson; North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick; and Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

