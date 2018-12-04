Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers’ Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan

December 4, 2018 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks’ fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore