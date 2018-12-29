Listen Live Sports

Clippers-Lakers, Box

December 29, 2018 1:04 am
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Harris 3-9 3-3 9, Gallinari 5-13 8-9 19, Marjanovic 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-8 2-2 7, Bradley 4-12 0-0 8, Harrell 6-9 0-0 12, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Gortat 1-2 0-0 2, Beverley 1-5 5-6 8, Wallace 3-4 0-0 6, L.Williams 11-18 11-11 36, Thornwell 2-3 3-3 7. Totals 40-91 32-34 118.

L.A. LAKERS (107)

Ingram 5-12 6-12 17, Kuzma 9-21 6-7 24, Zubac 1-8 5-5 7, Ball 7-16 2-2 19, Hart 5-10 0-0 12, Chandler 2-4 2-6 6, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 3-3 14, Stephenson 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 36-87 24-35 107.

L.A. Clippers 28 23 31 36—118
L.A. Lakers 23 31 26 27—107

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-19 (L.Williams 3-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Gallinari 1-3, Beverley 1-4, Harris 0-1, Scott 0-1, Bradley 0-5), L.A. Lakers 11-30 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Ball 3-8, Hart 2-4, Stephenson 2-4, Ingram 1-2, Kuzma 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 53 (Harris, Gallinari 10), L.A. Lakers 50 (Chandler 15). Assists_L.A. Clippers 21 (Gortat 5), L.A. Lakers 23 (Ball 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 29, L.A. Lakers 22. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, Hart 2. Ejected_Hart. A_18,997 (18,997).

