Clippers-Mavericks, Box

December 2, 2018 9:33 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Gallinari 7-16 5-5 21, T.Harris 5-18 4-4 15, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5 4-4 8, Bradley 5-11 0-0 12, Scott 1-6 0-0 3, Harrell 11-15 1-6 23, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Teodosic 0-0 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 8-16 3-3 21. Totals 42-95 17-22 110.

DALLAS (114)

Barnes 11-28 5-5 30, Finney-Smith 4-7 1-2 10, Jordan 6-11 4-7 16, Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 9, Matthews 5-13 2-2 14, Powell 3-4 2-2 8, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 0-2 0-0 0, D.Harris 1-5 1-1 3, Barea 9-18 5-5 24. Totals 42-95 22-26 114.

L.A. Clippers 35 23 22 30—110
Dallas 34 28 26 26—114

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 9-24 (Bradley 2-3, Gallinari 2-5, Williams 2-6, Beverley 1-2, Scott 1-2, T.Harris 1-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1), Dallas 8-23 (Barnes 3-9, Matthews 2-4, Barea 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Brunson 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 44 (Harrell 10), Dallas 64 (Jordan 23). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 8), Dallas 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Dallas 21. Technicals_Beverley, Matthews. Ejected_Beverley. A_19,551 (19,200).

