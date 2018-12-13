Clippers-Spurs, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (87)

Harris 5-14 6-7 17, Gallinari 3-7 7-7 15, Gortat 1-5 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-8 0-0 13, Bradley 5-9 2-2 15, Scott 2-7 1-2 6, Harrell 3-6 0-2 6, Marjanovic 1-2 0-2 2, Teodosic 0-4 0-0 0, Beverley 2-9 0-0 6, Wallace 1-8 1-2 3, Thornwell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 30-84 17-24 87.

SAN ANTONIO (125)

White 5-9 0-0 11, Gay 8-10 4-4 21, Aldridge 12-14 2-4 27, Forbes 4-11 0-0 10, DeRozan 6-14 2-3 14, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 6, Bertans 2-3 0-0 5, Metu 0-4 3-4 3, Poeltl 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 3-4 4-4 11, Belinelli 5-9 3-3 14. Totals 48-83 19-24 125.

L.A. Clippers 27 30 20 10— 87 San Antonio 38 28 32 27—125

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-31 (Bradley 3-4, Gallinari 2-4, Beverley 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Scott 1-4, Harris 1-4, Wallace 0-1, Thornwell 0-2, Teodosic 0-3), San Antonio 10-22 (Cunningham 2-2, Forbes 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Bertans 1-2, Gay 1-2, Mills 1-2, White 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, DeRozan 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 42 (Gortat 8), San Antonio 47 (Gay, Poeltl, Cunningham 6). Assists_L.A. Clippers 21 (Gortat 5), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 18, San Antonio 20. Technicals_Gallinari, DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

