Clippers-Thunder, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (104)

Harris 9-14 1-1 22, Gallinari 10-16 4-5 28, Gortat 1-5 3-4 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4 0-2 2, Bradley 4-9 0-0 10, Harrell 8-14 4-7 21, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Teodosic 1-4 0-0 2, Beverley 2-2 3-3 9, Thornwell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-75 15-22 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (110)

George 11-19 6-8 33, Grant 8-11 1-3 18, Adams 6-14 4-6 16, Westbrook 4-17 2-3 13, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 4-14 0-0 8, Abrines 2-4 2-2 6, Diallo 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 42-90 17-24 110.

L.A. Clippers 25 25 19 35—104 Oklahoma City 30 31 25 24—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 13-25 (Gallinari 4-6, Harris 3-6, Beverley 2-2, Bradley 2-6, Harrell 1-1, Scott 1-2, Teodosic 0-2), Oklahoma City 9-22 (George 5-9, Westbrook 3-4, Grant 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, Abrines 0-2, Schroder 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 44 (Harris 9), Oklahoma City 40 (Westbrook 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (Bradley 4), Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Oklahoma City 20. Technicals_Gortat, Bradley, Beverley, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.