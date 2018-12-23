Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Warriors, Box

December 23, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Harris 12-21 2-2 32, Gallinari 8-11 4-4 25, Gortat 1-2 0-2 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-8 2-2 12, Harrell 6-11 1-3 13, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Beverley 3-7 2-2 10, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-14 12-14 25. Totals 43-80 23-29 127.

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Durant 10-19 12-15 35, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 7, Green 4-12 4-4 14, Curry 12-22 12-13 42, Thompson 4-15 2-2 12, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 6, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Livingston 1-6 1-2 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-93 31-36 129.

L.A. Clippers 36 35 23 33—127
Golden State 36 31 36 26—129

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 18-23 (Harris 6-7, Gallinari 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Bradley 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Williams 1-1, Scott 1-2, Harrell 0-1), Golden State 14-40 (Curry 6-15, Durant 3-7, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Jerebko 1-5, Livingston 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 42 (Gallinari 11), Golden State 46 (Durant 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 9), Golden State 22 (Green 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 25, Golden State 27. Technicals_Beverley, Harris, Curry, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act