Clippers-Warriors, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Harris 12-21 2-2 32, Gallinari 8-11 4-4 25, Gortat 1-2 0-2 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-8 2-2 12, Harrell 6-11 1-3 13, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Beverley 3-7 2-2 10, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-14 12-14 25. Totals 43-80 23-29 127.

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Durant 10-19 12-15 35, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 7, Green 4-12 4-4 14, Curry 12-22 12-13 42, Thompson 4-15 2-2 12, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 6, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Livingston 1-6 1-2 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-93 31-36 129.

L.A. Clippers 36 35 23 33—127 Golden State 36 31 36 26—129

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 18-23 (Harris 6-7, Gallinari 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Bradley 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Williams 1-1, Scott 1-2, Harrell 0-1), Golden State 14-40 (Curry 6-15, Durant 3-7, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Jerebko 1-5, Livingston 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 42 (Gallinari 11), Golden State 46 (Durant 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 9), Golden State 22 (Green 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 25, Golden State 27. Technicals_Beverley, Harris, Curry, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

