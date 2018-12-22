Listen Live Sports

Clowney, Wagner, Jones fined by NFL for hits

December 22, 2018 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Three of the NFL’s best defensive players, Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney and Chandler Jones, have been fined $20,054 each by the league for hits in last week’s games.

Clowney and Chandler were docked for roughing-the-passer calls, while Wagner was penalized for a facemask penalty.

Those were not the largest fines announced by the league Saturday.

Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman’s unnecessary roughness penalty against San Francisco cost him $26,739. Also fined that amount was Cleveland linebacker Jamie Collins for the same call.

New Orleans rookie DE Marcus Davenport was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer against Carolina.

Docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness were Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and running back Kenneth Dixon; Broncos cornerback Jamar Taylor; Browns receiver Antonio Callaway; Rams cornerback Marcus Peters; and Panthers guard Andrus Peat.

On Friday, Panthers safety Eric Reid said he was fined a fourth time this season by the NFL for an illegal hit — this time one that didn’t draw a flag — in the loss to the Saints. He was fined $20,054.

