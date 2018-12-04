Listen Live Sports

Cobb makes 6 straight FTs, lifts Holy Cross over UMass 82-78

December 4, 2018 10:39 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jacob Grandison scored 20 points, Caleb Green added 17 and Holy Cross held off Massachusetts for an 82-78 victory on Tuesday night.

Grandison was 6 of 14 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Green made 5 of 10 field goals and made six free throws in the final minute. Jehyve Floyd added 14 points and Matt Faw had 10 for Holy Cross (6-3).

Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points on 6-of-18 shooting to lead UMass (5-4). Jonathan Lauren and Rashaan Holloway chipped in 16 points apiece.

Green made a pair of free throws to stretch the Crusaders’ lead to 77-69 with 49 seconds left. Pipkins and Curtis Cobb made consecutive 3s and UMass pulled to 78-75 with 24 seconds to go. Green hit four more free throws and Holy Cross led 82-75 with 12 seconds left.

