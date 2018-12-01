Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77
Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53
Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75
Vermont 70, Towson 64
Wagner 64, American U. 58
East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81
Morehead St. 103, Ohio University Chillcothe 50
N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60
South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 79
South Florida 73, Colgate 63
Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62
San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.