By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 2 EAST

Arizona 76, UConn 72

Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT

Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62

SOUTH

Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56

East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46

Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

MIDWEST

Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT

Nebraska 75, Illinois 60

Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73

SOUTHWEST

SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67

