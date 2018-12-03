Sunday, Dec. 2 EAST

Arizona 76, UConn 72

Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT

Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62

SOUTH

Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Advertisement

East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46

Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

MIDWEST

Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT

Nebraska 75, Illinois 60

Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 59

Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73

SOUTHWEST

SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67

FAR WEST

UCLA 82, Loyola Marymount 58

Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.