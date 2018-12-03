Arizona 76, UConn 72
Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT
Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62
Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56
East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47
Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46
Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51
Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT
Nebraska 75, Illinois 60
Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 59
Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73
SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67
UCLA 82, Loyola Marymount 58
Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.