The Associated Press
 
College Basketball Scores

December 3, 2018 9:01 pm
 
Monday, Dec. 3
EAST

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 75

SOUTH

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

