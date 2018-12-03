Monday, Dec. 3 EAST

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 75

SOUTH

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.