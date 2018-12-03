Monday, Dec. 3 EAST

Delaware St. 102, Cairn 66

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70

St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 75

SOUTH

ETSU 107, Reinhardt 60

Florida St. 83, Troy 67

Georgia 92, Texas Southern 75

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

MIDWEST

DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50

Iowa St. 81, N. Dakota St. 59

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 59

FAR WEST

Montana 80, College of Idaho 52

___

