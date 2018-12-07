Oakland 87, Fairfield 86
Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley State 58
Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37
SC State 90, Voorhees 69
Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60
Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56
Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58
Chicago St. 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 82
Drake 75, Milwaukee 61
IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
Purdue 62, Maryland 60
Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69
San Jose St. 67, Bethune-Cookman 65
Seattle 90, Nebraska-Omaha 71
UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71
