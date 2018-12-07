Thursday, Dec. 6 EAST

Oakland 87, Fairfield 86

SOUTH

Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley State 58

Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37

SC State 90, Voorhees 69

Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56

Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 82

Drake 75, Milwaukee 61

IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Purdue 62, Maryland 60

FAR WEST

Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69

San Jose St. 67, Bethune-Cookman 65

Seattle 90, Nebraska-Omaha 71

UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71

