Friday, Dec. 7 EAST

Columbia 90, Bryant 68

Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63

UMass 79, Providence 78

SOUTH

George Mason 66, James Madison 53

Longwood 68, Frostburg State 65, OT

UNC-Greensboro 75, Elon 74

MIDWEST

Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64

S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60

TCU 96, Southern Cal 61

