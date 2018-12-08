Columbia 90, Bryant 68
Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63
UMass 79, Providence 78
George Mason 66, James Madison 53
Longwood 68, Frostburg State 65, OT
UNC-Greensboro 75, Elon 74
Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64
S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92
Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT
Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60
TCU 96, Southern Cal 61
