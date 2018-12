By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 9 EAST

Columbia 74, Iona 71

Niagara 71, New Hampshire 67

SOUTH

Chattanooga 83, VMI 65

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 77, Notre Dame College 56

FAR WEST

Hawaii 82, Hawaii Hilo 75

