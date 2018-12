By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 10 EAST

Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73

Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50

Maine 98, Maine at Machias 43

SOUTH

Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian College 51

FAR WEST

Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

___

