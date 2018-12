By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 11 EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Mass.-Lowell 69

SOUTH

Liberty 79, SC State 55

Maryland 94, Loyola (Md.) 71

Southern Miss. 81, Millsaps 47

