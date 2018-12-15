Saturday, Dec. 15 EAST

Boston U. 75, Nicholls 63

Buffalo 73, S. Illinois 65

Colgate 82, Marist 66

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62

Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

Princeton 85, Iona 81

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48

SOUTH

Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58

Presbyterian 87, Trinity Baptist 44

South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69

Tennessee 102, Memphis 92

The Citadel 86, SE Missouri 74

MIDWEST

IUPUI 82, W. Illinois 68

Illinois 73, ETSU 55

Jacksonville St. 55, Evansville 50

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Marshall 75, Akron 74

Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

Ohio 63, Detroit 61

Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71

