Boston U. 75, Nicholls 63
Buffalo 73, S. Illinois 65
Colgate 82, Marist 66
NC State 89, Penn St. 78
Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62
Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
Princeton 85, Iona 81
SMU 81, Georgetown 73
Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66
Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48
Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58
Presbyterian 87, Trinity Baptist 44
South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69
Tennessee 102, Memphis 92
The Citadel 86, SE Missouri 74
IUPUI 82, W. Illinois 68
Illinois 73, ETSU 55
Jacksonville St. 55, Evansville 50
Kansas 74, Villanova 71
Marshall 75, Akron 74
Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62
Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80
Ohio 63, Detroit 61
Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71
