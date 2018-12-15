Boston U. 75, Nicholls 63
Buffalo 73, S. Illinois 65
Colgate 82, Marist 66
Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Wilson College 59
NC State 89, Penn St. 78
Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62
Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
Princeton 85, Iona 81
Rider 69, Robert Morris 50
SMU 81, Georgetown 73
Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66
St. Francis Brooklyn 56, St. Peter’s 53
Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT
Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48
Austin Peay 95, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
Clemson 74, Radford 66
Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79
Furman 93, UNC-Wilmington 50
Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68
Kentucky 88, Utah 61
Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58
Louisville 83, Kent St. 70
NC A&T 78, Tennessee St. 76
Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52
Presbyterian 87, Trinity Baptist 44
SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84
South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69
Tennessee 102, Memphis 92
The Citadel 86, SE Missouri 74
UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48
IUPUI 82, W. Illinois 68
Illinois 73, ETSU 55
Indiana 71, Butler 68
Iowa St. 77, Drake 68
Jacksonville St. 55, Evansville 50
Kansas 74, Villanova 71
Marshall 75, Akron 74
Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62
Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80
Ohio 63, Detroit 61
Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71
UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT
Belmont 74, UCLA 72
S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT
