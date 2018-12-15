Saturday, Dec. 15 EAST

Boston U. 75, Nicholls 63

Buffalo 73, S. Illinois 65

Colgate 82, Marist 66

Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52

Mount St. Mary’s 74, Wilson College 59

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62

Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

Princeton 85, Iona 81

Rider 69, Robert Morris 50

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

St. Francis Brooklyn 56, St. Peter’s 53

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48

SOUTH

Austin Peay 95, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Clemson 74, Radford 66

Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79

Furman 93, UNC-Wilmington 50

Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71

Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68

Kentucky 88, Utah 61

Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58

Louisville 83, Kent St. 70

NC A&T 78, Tennessee St. 76

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52

Presbyterian 87, Trinity Baptist 44

SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84

South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69

Tennessee 102, Memphis 92

The Citadel 86, SE Missouri 74

UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48

MIDWEST

IUPUI 82, W. Illinois 68

Illinois 73, ETSU 55

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Iowa St. 77, Drake 68

Jacksonville St. 55, Evansville 50

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Marshall 75, Akron 74

Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

Ohio 63, Detroit 61

Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71

Wichita St. 63, Southern Miss. 60

SOUTHWEST

Texas 98, Grand Canyon 60

UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT

FAR WEST

Belmont 74, UCLA 72

S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT

