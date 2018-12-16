Sunday, Dec. 16 EAST

Boston College 77, Fairfield 67

Duquesne 72, Maine 46

Fordham 74, Howard 67

Niagara 77, Cornell 74

Providence 87, CCSU 63

Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70

Stony Brook 74, Delaware 68

Vermont 75, Northeastern 70

SOUTH

Canisius 92, Elon 91

Coastal Carolina 69, NC Central 65

Troy 87, W. Kentucky 81

UCF 90, Stetson 65

Winthrop 109, Hiwassee 66

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 88, Cleveland St. 77, OT

SOUTHWEST

UTEP 71, UC Riverside 56

