Boston College 77, Fairfield 67
Duquesne 72, Maine 46
Fordham 74, Howard 67
Niagara 77, Cornell 74
Providence 87, CCSU 63
Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70
Stony Brook 74, Delaware 68
Vermont 75, Northeastern 70
Canisius 92, Elon 91
Coastal Carolina 69, NC Central 65
Troy 87, W. Kentucky 81
UCF 90, Stetson 65
Winthrop 109, Hiwassee 66
Illinois St. 88, Cleveland St. 77, OT
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 49
Houston 68, Saint Louis 64
Tulsa 72, Dayton 67
UTEP 68, UC Riverside 56
San Francisco 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
South Dakota 68, Colorado St. 63
