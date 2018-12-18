Monday, Dec. 17 EAST

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

SOUTH

California Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT

Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48

Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78

Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

MIDWEST

Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61

Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57

N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77

FAR WEST

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Utah 93, Florida A&M 64

