Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 18, 2018 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday, Dec. 17
EAST

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

SOUTH

California Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

Advertisement

High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT

Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48

Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78

Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

MIDWEST

Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61

Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57

N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77

FAR WEST

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Utah 93, Florida A&M 64

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies