By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Dec. 19 EAST

Delaware St. 73, Delaware 71

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Peter’s 74

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 64

Lafayette 93, Rosemont 56

Marist 58, New Hampshire 49

Seton Hall 90, Sacred Heart 76

St. John’s 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

SOUTH

California Baptist 79, Southern U. 76

FAU 76, Florida College 64

Gardner-Webb 106, Brevard College 29

Georgia St. 86, UNC-Wilmington 71

Old Dominion 63, Richmond 54

SC-Upstate 85, Truett-McConnell 54

Tennessee 83, Samford 70

Virginia 69, South Carolina 52

Virginia Tech 82, NC A&T 60

MIDWEST

Dayton 85, W. Michigan 72

Indiana 86, Cent. Arkansas 53

Toledo 86, Cornell 70

UC Irvine 52, E. Michigan 48

