By The Associated Press

Thursday, Dec. 20 EAST

Fordham 75, James Madison 48

Holy Cross 65, Canisius 63

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 99, Milligan 60

FIU 108, Florida Memorial 67

Advertisement

Kennesaw St. 90, Southeastern 72

Tennessee Tech 91, Savannah St. 80

Winthrop 88, Md.-Eastern Shore 74

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74

Purdue 95, Ohio 67

Purdue Fort Wayne 106, Siena Heights 45

W. Illinois 81, Chicago St. 52

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.