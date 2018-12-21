Albany (NY) 77, Manhattan 67
Fordham 75, James Madison 48
Holy Cross 65, Canisius 63
Pittsburgh 99, New Orleans 57
Yale 66, Monmouth (NJ) 58
Appalachian St. 99, Milligan 60
Duke 69, Texas Tech 58
FIU 108, Florida Memorial 67
Kennesaw St. 90, Southeastern 72
N. Kentucky 65, N. Illinois 62
South Alabama 86, Mobile 47
Tennessee Tech 91, Savannah St. 80
Winthrop 88, Md.-Eastern Shore 74
Ball St. 98, Howard 71
Creighton 110, Coe College 60
Miami (Ohio) 79, SC State 55
Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74
Purdue 95, Ohio 67
Purdue Fort Wayne 106, Siena Heights 45
W. Illinois 81, Chicago St. 52
Houston 60, Utah St. 50
North Texas 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
UTSA 64, Texas A&M-CC 50
CS Bakersfield 76, Portland St. 71
Long Beach St. 67, Pepperdine 66
Seattle 102, Prairie View 64
