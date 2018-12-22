Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 22, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Dec. 22
EAST

American U. 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Brown 78, Marist 53

Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57

Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT

Advertisement

Hofstra 107, Rosemont 54

Holy Cross 60, Siena 57

Lehigh 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Niagara 78, Army 66

Temple 82, Drexel 64

Villanova 81, UConn 58

West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59

Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69

Davidson 88, Central Penn College 54

Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Jackson St. 72

Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64

Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama