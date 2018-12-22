American U. 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Brown 78, Marist 53
Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57
Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT
Hofstra 107, Rosemont 54
Holy Cross 60, Siena 57
Lehigh 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Niagara 78, Army 66
Temple 82, Drexel 64
Villanova 81, UConn 58
West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72
Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59
Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69
Davidson 88, Central Penn College 54
Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59
NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71
Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64
Cent. Michigan 81, Jackson St. 72
Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64
Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53
