Saturday, Dec. 22 EAST

American U. 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Brown 78, Marist 53

CCSU 93, Maine 90, 2OT

Duquesne 85, E. Kentucky 84, OT

Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57

Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT

Harvard 75, George Washington 61

Hofstra 107, Rosemont 54

Holy Cross 60, Siena 57

La Salle 57, Towson 51

Lehigh 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Mount St. Mary’s 83, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 44

Niagara 78, Army 66

Rider 74, N. Colorado 67

Rutgers 68, Columbia 65, OT

Saint Joseph’s 45, Loyola of Chicago 42

Stony Brook 76, Quinnipiac 73

Syracuse 82, Arkansas St. 52

Temple 82, Drexel 64

Villanova 81, UConn 58

Wagner 77, Hartford 68

West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72

Yale 99, Iona 84

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59

Auburn 93, Murray St. 88

Austin Peay 75, Liberty 66

Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69

Clemson 78, South Carolina 68

Davidson 88, Central Penn College 54

Florida 77, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59

Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59

Memphis 99, Tennessee St. 41

Miami 75, FAU 55

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Nicholls 84, Mobile 67

Old Dominion 76, Morgan St. 53

Richmond 74, High Point 59

Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64

UNC-Greensboro 83, Samford 75

VCU 70, Wichita St. 54

Virginia 72, William & Mary 40

W. Kentucky 71, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68

MIDWEST

Boston College 65, DePaul 62

Bradley 63, SE Louisiana 60

CS Northridge 85, SIU-Edwardsville 79

Cent. Michigan 81, Jackson St. 72

Cincinnati 77, SC State 56

Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69

E. Michigan 90, Siena Heights 72

Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64

Michigan 71, Air Force 50

Milwaukee 67, W. Michigan 66

Missouri St. 93, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72

N. Illinois 100, Chicago St. 59

N. Iowa 64, North Dakota 62

Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

UMKC 95, Elon 59

Winthrop 79, S. Illinois 71

Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 73, Texas State 70

Texas A&M 92, Marshall 68

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, Pacific 71

Indiana St. 72, Colorado 67

Ohio St. 80, UCLA 66

Penn 75, New Mexico 65

UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65

Utah Valley 85, Sam Houston St. 79

Weber St. 83, Delaware St. 69

