American U. 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Brown 78, Marist 53
CCSU 93, Maine 90, 2OT
Duquesne 85, E. Kentucky 84, OT
Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57
Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT
Harvard 75, George Washington 61
Hofstra 107, Rosemont 54
Holy Cross 60, Siena 57
La Salle 57, Towson 51
Lehigh 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Mount St. Mary’s 83, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 44
Niagara 78, Army 66
Rider 74, N. Colorado 67
Rutgers 68, Columbia 65, OT
Saint Joseph’s 45, Loyola of Chicago 42
Stony Brook 76, Quinnipiac 73
Syracuse 82, Arkansas St. 52
Temple 82, Drexel 64
Villanova 81, UConn 58
Wagner 77, Hartford 68
West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72
Yale 99, Iona 84
Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59
Auburn 93, Murray St. 88
Austin Peay 75, Liberty 66
Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69
Clemson 78, South Carolina 68
Davidson 88, Central Penn College 54
Florida 77, Florida Gulf Coast 56
Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59
Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59
Memphis 99, Tennessee St. 41
Miami 75, FAU 55
NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71
Nicholls 84, Mobile 67
Old Dominion 76, Morgan St. 53
Richmond 74, High Point 59
Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64
UNC-Greensboro 83, Samford 75
VCU 70, Wichita St. 54
Virginia 72, William & Mary 40
W. Kentucky 71, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68
Boston College 65, DePaul 62
Bradley 63, SE Louisiana 60
CS Northridge 85, SIU-Edwardsville 79
Cent. Michigan 81, Jackson St. 72
Cincinnati 77, SC State 56
Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69
E. Michigan 90, Siena Heights 72
Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64
Michigan 71, Air Force 50
Milwaukee 67, W. Michigan 66
Missouri St. 93, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72
N. Illinois 100, Chicago St. 59
N. Iowa 64, North Dakota 62
Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
UMKC 95, Elon 59
Winthrop 79, S. Illinois 71
Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53
Arkansas 73, Texas State 70
Texas A&M 92, Marshall 68
Boise St. 83, Pacific 71
Indiana St. 72, Colorado 67
Ohio St. 80, UCLA 66
Penn 75, New Mexico 65
UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65
Utah Valley 85, Sam Houston St. 79
Weber St. 83, Delaware St. 69
___
