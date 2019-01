By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 23 EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 72, Manhattan 56

MIDWEST

SIU-Edwardsville 82, N. Colorado 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Coppin St. 44

TCU 82, Charlotte 57

Advertisement

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 81, Rider 80

Indiana St. 84, UNLV 79

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.