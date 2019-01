By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 23 EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 72, Manhattan 56

MIDWEST

Drake 110, San Diego 103, 2OT

SIU-Edwardsville 82, N. Colorado 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Coppin St. 44

TCU 82, Charlotte 57

TCU 82, Bucknell 65

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 81, Rider 80

Hawaii 70, Colorado 62, OT

Indiana St. 84, UNLV 79

New Mexico St. 75, Washington St. 72

___

