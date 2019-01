By The Associated Press

Friday, Dec. 28 EAST

Hofstra 91, Delaware 46

Northeastern 93, Drexel 83

SOUTH

East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64

Towson 77, Elon 60

Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

William & Mary 79, James Madison 74

MIDWEST

Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66

Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77

S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58

