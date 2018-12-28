Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

December 28, 2018 10:00 pm
 
Friday, Dec. 28
EAST

Hofstra 91, Delaware 46

Northeastern 93, Drexel 83

SOUTH

East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

LSU 81, Louisiana-Monroe 69

N. Kentucky 92, IUPUI 77

NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64

Towson 77, Elon 60

Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

William & Mary 79, James Madison 74

MIDWEST

Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66

Ill.-Chicago 75, Wright St. 72, OT

Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68

Marquette 84, Southern U. 41

Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77

S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46

FAR WEST

Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60

