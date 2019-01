By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 29 EAST

Georgetown 102, Howard 67

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

SOUTH

Georgia St. 117, Middle Georgia State 69

Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65

Mississippi St. 103, BYU 81

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Troy 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62

Wofford 74, W. Carolina 54

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 71, South Dakota 65

Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

