Saturday, Dec. 29 EAST

Georgetown 102, Howard 67

Hartford 65, Marist 56

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

Siena 75, Cal Poly 54

St. Peter’s 83, Hampton 80, OT

SOUTH

Fayetteville State 80, UNC-Asheville 63

Georgia St. 117, Middle Georgia State 69

Harvard 71, Mercer 67

Longwood 110, The Citadel 94

Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65

Mississippi 87, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Mississippi St. 103, BYU 81

Nicholls 88, Campbellsville 63

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

South Florida 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Tennessee 96, Tennessee Tech 53

Troy 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

UAB 75, Arkansas-Monticello 67

Vanderbilt 95, Tennessee St. 76

Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62

Wofford 74, W. Carolina 54

MIDWEST

Ball St. 116, Delaware St. 57

Michigan St. 88, N. Illinois 60

N. Dakota St. 71, South Dakota 65

Nebraska 79, Southwest Minnesota State 38

Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

Purdue Fort Wayne 84, North Dakota 73

Toledo 77, Penn 45

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, McMurry 40

Houston Baptist 143, Dallas Christian 92

