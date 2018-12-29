Georgetown 102, Howard 67
Hartford 65, Marist 56
Penn St. 74, UMBC 52
Siena 75, Cal Poly 54
St. Peter’s 83, Hampton 80, OT
Fayetteville State 80, UNC-Asheville 63
Georgia St. 117, Middle Georgia State 69
Harvard 71, Mercer 67
Longwood 110, The Citadel 94
Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65
Mississippi 87, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Mississippi St. 103, BYU 81
Nicholls 88, Campbellsville 63
North Carolina 82, Davidson 60
South Florida 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Tennessee 96, Tennessee Tech 53
Troy 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63
UAB 75, Arkansas-Monticello 67
Vanderbilt 95, Tennessee St. 76
Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62
Wofford 74, W. Carolina 54
Ball St. 116, Delaware St. 57
Michigan St. 88, N. Illinois 60
N. Dakota St. 71, South Dakota 65
Nebraska 79, Southwest Minnesota State 38
Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56
Ohio St. 82, High Point 64
Purdue Fort Wayne 84, North Dakota 73
Toledo 77, Penn 45
Abilene Christian 88, McMurry 40
Houston Baptist 143, Dallas Christian 92
